Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.86. 11,384,540 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89.

