Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 1,242 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackRock by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.48. 63,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $689.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $797.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

