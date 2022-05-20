Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Scott J. Montross Sells 1,000 Shares

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.75. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

