NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 2,221,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,133. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth $53,249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 278.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

