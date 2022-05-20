Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Up 5%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

