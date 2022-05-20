NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168,043. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.68. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

