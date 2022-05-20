Nwam LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.17 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

