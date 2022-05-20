Nwam LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,754,000 after acquiring an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.61 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

