O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.98. 813,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,839. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

