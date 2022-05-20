Oddz Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $343,167.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

