OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN opened at $23.15 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

