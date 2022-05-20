On Holding AG Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ON in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

ONON stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. ON has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

