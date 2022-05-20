ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE ONTF opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.