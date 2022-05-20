Onooks (OOKS) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $93,775.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

