OpenDAO (SOS) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

