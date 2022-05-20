OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,874,600 shares of company stock worth $5,600,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in OPKO Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 94,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

