Oppenheimer Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $17.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 157,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,866. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.30. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

