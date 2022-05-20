Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $472,459.26 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 86,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $472,459.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ORGO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 714,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $772.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

