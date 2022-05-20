Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 652903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($43,196.65). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £50,285 ($61,988.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,562,514.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

