Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $212.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 652903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.64).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.
Featured Articles
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.