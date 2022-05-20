Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF alerts:

BATS PTEU remained flat at $$22.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.