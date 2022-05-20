Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.13 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

