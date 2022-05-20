PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 1,436.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662,520 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 2.58% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 13,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,041. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $781.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.27, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

