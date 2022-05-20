Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $669.95

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.95 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 782.60 ($9.65). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 762 ($9.39), with a volume of 1,427,387 shares trading hands.

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.70) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 774.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,366.49). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,018.95).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

