Petix & Botte Co Buys Shares of 3,112 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.92. 5,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

