PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 10,629 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.93. 825,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

