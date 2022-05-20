PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,125,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,113. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.