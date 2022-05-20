PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.87. 57,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.