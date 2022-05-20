PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,313. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

