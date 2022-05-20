PFS Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,749 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 449,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 415,759 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $4,911,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,085. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

