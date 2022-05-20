PFS Investments Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.29. 23,569,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,493,434. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

