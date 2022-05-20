PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. 14,291,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

