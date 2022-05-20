PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.