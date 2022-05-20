Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,199 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.04.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

