Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.78. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

