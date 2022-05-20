Piper Sandler Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $22.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.40 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Therapeutics (IPSC)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.