Piper Sandler Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $22.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.40 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.62, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,320,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 528.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 589,786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

