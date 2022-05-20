PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $289,093.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,109,907 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.