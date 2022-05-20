Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.
