Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 4558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.