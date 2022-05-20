Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.32. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 2,448,021 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

