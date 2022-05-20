Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $231,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

