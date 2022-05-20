Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROSY. Investec downgraded Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prosus from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29) in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Prosus stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. 641,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,600. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

