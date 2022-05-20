PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,723. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in PTC by 15.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PTC by 66.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $4,329,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in PTC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

