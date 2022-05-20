Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.75 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 497,269 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,307,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

