Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Issued By Wedbush

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $522.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

