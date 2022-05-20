QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading 3.1% Higher

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.37. 6,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
