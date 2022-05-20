QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading 3.1% Higher

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.37. 6,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get QCR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $933.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.