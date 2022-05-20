QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Trading 3.1% Higher

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.37. 6,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $933.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.