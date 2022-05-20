Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Shares Down 7.6%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT)

Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.

