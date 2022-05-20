Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Shares Down 7.6%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quarta-Rad (QURT)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Receive News & Ratings for Quarta-Rad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarta-Rad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.