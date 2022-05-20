Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 131,475 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 420.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,475 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,606 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $6,169,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Shares of VLRS opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

