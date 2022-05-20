Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 800,391 Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV opened at $2.78 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

