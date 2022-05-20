Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.