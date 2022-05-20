Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 44,345 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

